American International Group Inc. Sells 3,946 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.