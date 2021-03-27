American International Group Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Insperity worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Insperity by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

