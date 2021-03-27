American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,995,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,040,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

