American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $235.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $236.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

