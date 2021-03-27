American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL opened at $419.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.38 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.