American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Update

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADFS stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. American Defense Systems has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About American Defense Systems

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

