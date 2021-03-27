Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $271.16 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

