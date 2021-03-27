AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00.
AMCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.93.
AMC Networks stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $83.63.
In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
