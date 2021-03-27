AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.