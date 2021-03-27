Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $254.40 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

