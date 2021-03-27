Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 3,449 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $192.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.