Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of FBHS opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

