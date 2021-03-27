Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 399,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Plantronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plantronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

