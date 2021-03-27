Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

SPGI opened at $359.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

