Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,883,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 878,388 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.