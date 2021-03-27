Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 281,374 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115 over the last 90 days.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.