Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Aluf has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.90.
About Aluf
