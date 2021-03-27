Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Aluf has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.90.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

