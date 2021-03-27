Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Altria Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Altria Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

