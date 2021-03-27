Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,035.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,075.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,784.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

