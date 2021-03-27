Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $111,900.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.