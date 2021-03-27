AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Agustin Melian Sells 3,750 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $21.60 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Get AlloVir alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.