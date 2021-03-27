AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 128,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 672,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

