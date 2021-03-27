Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 57,600 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

