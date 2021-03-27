Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,582 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CORR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $25.14.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

