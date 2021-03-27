Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

