Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.