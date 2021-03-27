Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $210,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.42 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.