Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

