Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (AATG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73 on June 30th

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AATG opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.20.

In other Albion Technology & General VCT news, insider Modwenna Rees Mogg purchased 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £998.26 ($1,304.23).

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

