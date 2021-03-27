Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.