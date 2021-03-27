AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $582,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

INTU traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.58. 2,107,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.55 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

