AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $3 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,364,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,383,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 145,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 121,521 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 174,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,818. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

