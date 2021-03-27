AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 29,354 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

