Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

API stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. Agora has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

