AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGC has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AGC in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.