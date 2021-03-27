Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.09

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.09 and last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 10814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

