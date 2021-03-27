AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi Sells 1,100 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wahid Nawabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $118.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

