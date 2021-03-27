AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Down 87.6% in March

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 151,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $837,000.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMPX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 342,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. AEA-Bridges Impact has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.