Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 31,407 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Newmark Group worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Newmark Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after buying an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

