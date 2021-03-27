Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,075,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

