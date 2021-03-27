Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,154 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,620 shares of company stock worth $1,131,307 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.