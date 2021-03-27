Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

