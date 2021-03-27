Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.05 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $353.00 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.