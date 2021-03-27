Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ADN opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes high-temperature proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells. It offers HT-PEM fuel cells, fuel cell materials (MEAS), flow battery membranes, and organic photovoltaics (OPV). The company serves automotive, aviation, and power generation markets.

