Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $19,249.38 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.66, for a total transaction of $19,249.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adobe stock traded up $18.10 on Friday, hitting $469.09. 3,561,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.71 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.