ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 231.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. 6,229,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 193,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

