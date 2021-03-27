ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

