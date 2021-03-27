Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATRX opened at $0.09 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

