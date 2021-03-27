Ade LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

