Ade LLC Invests $26,000 in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBLX stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBLX. Piper Sandler lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

