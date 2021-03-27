Ade LLC Acquires Shares of 802 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,208 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.