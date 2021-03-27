Ade LLC Acquires Shares of 802 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,208 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.